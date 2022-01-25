Uzbekistan discloses reasons for power outage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

A large-scale electricity power outage in Kazakhstan led to a power outage in a number of Uzbek cities, Trend reports on Jan. 25 via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, as a result of the negative impact of the accident on the energy system of Uzbekistan, which is connected to the single power grid, the voltage, and frequency of 530 lines from Kazakhstan have sharply changed.

As a result, electricity was cut off in the cities and districts of Fergana and Tashkent, in the Ferghana Valley, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Navoi, and Kashkadarya regions.

Currently, measures are being taken to launch each thermal power plant separately, to connect stepped networks passing through neighboring state networks.

Earlier, reports of power outages were also received from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Besides, due to interruptions in the operation of electricity, the work of the Tashkent metro was suspended.