Uzbek official talk dev't of tourism, grand plans for transport sector growth (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Uzbekistan is expected to increase the number of foreign and local tourists to 5 million people, and the volume of exports to $600 million in 2022-2026, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Muminov told Trend.

"It is planned to increase the number of regular international flights through the Bukhara airport; construction of 255 large and small hotels, organization of 60 new tourist routes, and based on the conditions of the pandemic, negotiations with 40 foreign state air carriers in the near future," Muminov said.

Muminov also noted that the increase in the mobility of the population on urban flights will be carried out through the development of airspace.

Speaking of transport, according to the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026, the following is planned for this sector:

- development of a unified transport system in conjunction with all modes of transport, creation of conditions for the possibility of daily trips on scheduled transport routes between major cities;

- improvement of the public transport system and development of its infrastructure in the city of Tashkent and regions;

- increasing the attractiveness of intercity and suburban railway routes;development of the market for transport and logistics services and infrastructure, bringing the level of electrification of the railway infrastructure to 60 percent and the accelerated development of the road network;

- expansion of "green corridors" and transit opportunities in the transport system for foreign trade, as well as an increase in the volume of transit cargo turnover up to 15 million tons;

- increase in the number of international aviation.

"Also till 2026, Uzbekistan plans to gradually increase the share of private and low-cost airlines in local transportation to 25 percent; increase in the number of domestic flights from 48 to 80 per week and the number of connecting flights from 4 to 8; continue to subsidize new and existing local air travel destinations based on social needs," Muminov explained.