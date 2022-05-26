...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Baku

Uzbekistan Materials 26 May 2022 13:10
Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Baku

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Uzbekistan Airways JSC will increase the frequency of return flights on the international route from Tashkent to Baku,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

As per company, to date, flights are regularly operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from June 5, 2022, they will also be operated on Sundays.

The cost of an air ticket in the direction from Tashkent to Baku starts from 2,024,036 soums ($183.62) (without baggage) and from 2,260,765 soums ($205.10, with baggage).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more