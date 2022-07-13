Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan plans to create digital healthcare platform (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan plans to create an interoperable digital healthcare platform based on international standards by the end of 2022, the press service of the IT-Med company of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan on the implementation and development of information and communication technologies, told Trend.

According to the press service, it is planned to create a comprehensive information architecture to ensure interoperability and efficient, secure exchange of medical information between health systems and services.

"At the same time, by the end of this year, it is planned to develop an electronic data regulation system for the health sector of Uzbekistan, develop a monitoring and evaluation plan in order to implement the digital health plan," the report says.

It is also planned to create effective mechanisms for cooperation between stakeholders of the public and private sectors, ensure the participation of health workers in planning, designing and monitoring digital measures, preparing an action plan to train and support the transition to a digital environment for healthcare workers, the press service noted.