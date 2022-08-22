Progress on project for modernization of Uzbekistan's Fergana Oil Refinery unveiled (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Uzbek Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (SEG) oil and gas company has unveiled the current progress on the project to modernize the Fergana Oil Refinery, the company told Trend.

"As of today, 16.9 percent of engineering has been completed under the EPC contract, 15.12 percent of procurement, 19.8 percent of construction (boiler house, site No.1 - earthworks, pouring concrete foundations) within the framework of modernization," the company reports.

The company noted that the current production capacity of the plant is 4.5 million tons of oil, and the workload is no more than 1 million tons. After the modernization, it is planned to increase the workload to 2 million tons, through the introduction of new types of products into the production line.

It was also noted that a total of $389 million were attracted for the modernization of the plant.

"After the modernization of the plant, we plan to produce hydrogen gas, Euro 5 motor gasoline, aviation fuel for jet A-1 gas turbine engines, Euro 5 diesel fuel, base oils, motor oils, gear oil, industrial oils," the company stated.

This year SEG acquired a 100 percent stake in the Fergana Oil Refinery. The company intends to modernize the plant and double its production capacity over the next two years.