UAE’s Air Arabia launches regular flights to Uzbekistan’s Namangan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. UAE’s Air Arabia launched regular flights to Uzbekistan’s Namangan,Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

The first flight from Sharjah (UAE) to Namangan has been carried out on November 28.

Flights will be operated on A-320 aircraft on a regular basis three times a week - departure from Namangan on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

Air Arabia is a low-cost airline headquartered in Sharjah, operating in the passenger transportation market from Sharjah and Alexandria (Egypt) airports, as well as from four airports in Morocco, to the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the CIS.