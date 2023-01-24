Uzbekistan's fuel producer shares data on output volume for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Uzbekistan GTL, the first and only plant in Uzbekistan for the production of synthetic liquid fuel, produced more than 230,000 tons of synthetic products from June through December 2022, a Sales and Marketing Specialist at the company Shakhnaz Matchanova told Trend.

According to Matchanova, the plant was put into operation in June 2022, and over the course of 7 months, Uzbekistan GTL produced 140,000 tons of diesel, 70,000 tons of naphtha, as well as 20,000 tons of synthetic component of jet fuel.

Uzbekneftegaz JSC, the parent company of Uzbekistan GTL, launched the construction project in 2017, while its startup was scheduled for early 2021, but the timing was adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project of the plant, which locates in the southeastern part of Uzbekistan’s Kashqadarya region, totaled $3.6 billion. The major international companies such as China Development Bank (CDB), Eximbank of Korea (KEXIM), Korean State Export Credit Insurance Corporation (K-SURE), Gazprombank, Roseximbank, and the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) were involved in the financing of this plant.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev himself attended the opening ceremony of Uzbekistan GTL. During the opening ceremony, Mirziyoyev said that the plant in has a potential opportunity for the production of up to 100,000 tons of synthetic oils, which in the future will enable the country to create a full-fledged production of high-quality motor oils.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan GTL received the Best Gas Processing Technology nomination of the HP Awards in 2022, one of the most prestigious awards in the global oil and gas and chemical industries.