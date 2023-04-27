Trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan quintuple - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. The volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan has increased fivefold in recent years, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), Trend reports from the scene.

According to him, at the same time, the number of joint ventures between the two states has increased by 8 times.

"The financing of our projects is carried out with the support of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund," Mirziyoyev said.

The president also noted that projects such as the Kambarata Hydro Power Plant, as well as a joint railway project between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China, will help strengthen cooperation between the two states.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.