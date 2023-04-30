Head of CEC talks referendum process on Constitution of Uzbekistan abroad

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. The diplomatic and other representations of the Republic of Uzbekistan abroad, embassies and consulates of the country abroad held early voting procedures on the referendum on the amendments to the Constitution on April 19-26, Head of the Central Election Commission Zayniddin Nizomxo'jayev said during a press briefing, Trend reports from the scene.

"A total of 1,003 early voting polling stations were organized in 40 countries, including cities where our diplomatic missions are not located. Some 159,276 of our citizens used their constitutional rights during early voting," he said.

Also, according to him, foreign representatives have organized more than 500 meetings and briefings with the participation of compatriots, foreign media, and officials.

"Currently, 55 polling stations have been organized for holding referendums in 39 countries where diplomatic missions and consular offices of our country are located. The first of the referendum processes abroad began on April 30 in the diplomatic missions of our country in Japan and Korea at 04:00 Tashkent time, while the last one will end at 05:00 on May 1 in the missions in the US," the head of the CEC said.