Uzbekistan Airways to operate flights from Tashkent to Georgia’s Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the launching of regular flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Georgia’s resort town – Batumi, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, the first flight on Tashkent– Batumi – Tashkent route is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 2.4 million soums ($211), while tickets for the Tashkent- Batumi-Tashkent route start from 4.3 million soums ($376).

Back in April 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular flights from Tashkent to Japan’s capital Tokyo. The first flight on the Tashkent - Tokyo- Tashkent route was carried out on April 13, 2023. Since then the regular flights in this direction are operated once a week – on Thursdays.

Uzbekistan Airways overall operates flights from Taskent to the following countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Türkiye, China, Japan, France, India, Tajikistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Germany, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, etc.