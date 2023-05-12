Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Airways to operate flights from Tashkent to Georgia’s Batumi

Uzbekistan Materials 12 May 2023 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the launching of regular flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Georgia’s resort town – Batumi, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, the first flight on Tashkent– Batumi – Tashkent route is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 2.4 million soums ($211), while tickets for the Tashkent- Batumi-Tashkent route start from 4.3 million soums ($376).

Back in April 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular flights from Tashkent to Japan’s capital Tokyo. The first flight on the Tashkent - Tokyo- Tashkent route was carried out on April 13, 2023. Since then the regular flights in this direction are operated once a week – on Thursdays.

Uzbekistan Airways overall operates flights from Taskent to the following countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Türkiye, China, Japan, France, India, Tajikistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Germany, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, etc.

