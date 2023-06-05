Uzbekistan grants visa-free regime for Qatar citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan has introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Qatar, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree "On the establishment of a visa-free regime for citizens of the State of Qatar entering the Republic of Uzbekistan."

According to the decree, citizens of Qatar are granted the opportunity to enter the territory of Uzbekistan without a visa for a period of up to 30 days from the moment of arrival.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 5-6. President Mirziyoyev has already left for Samarkand, where the Uzbekistan-Qatar Summit will take place.