Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China to make practical steps in regard with joint multimodal transport project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. By the end of 2023, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China will take practical steps towards the construction of an international railway connecting those three countries, Trend reports.

Currently, the economic foundations of the project have been prepared. Before the end of the year, the countries will take practical steps towards building the railway.

This project will reduce the distance and transportation time for Andijan entrepreneurs, shortening the transportation distance with China by 1,200 kilometers and reducing the duration to 10 days.

On June 13, the first freight train traffic has been launched on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan multimodal transport corridor.

An agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand on September 14, 2022.

The railway will have a total length of 523 kilometers, with 213 kilometers in China, 260 kilometers in Kyrgyzstan, which will include approximately 90 tunnels and a final stretch of 50 kilometers in Uzbekistan.