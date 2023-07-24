Uzbekistan, Hungary set date for launching direct flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Direct flights will be launched between Uzbekistan and Hungary on August 20, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan’s private passenger airline) will operate the flight between the capitals of these countries, Tashkent and Budapest. The flights will be conducted using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Qanot Sharq was founded in 1998. Since its establishment, it has specialized in cargo and charter passenger transportation. In 2021, the airline resumed its operations as the first private passenger airline in Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy discussed the opening of direct flights between the two countries. The parties also agreed to boost the preparation and implementation of projects in transport and communications, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, as well as create effective financial instruments.