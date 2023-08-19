Uzbekistan's Fergana Oil Refinery sees sharp rise in processing volumes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. Uzbekistan's Fergana Oil Refinery processed 650,500 tons of crude oil from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data received from the Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), largest private oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, the processing volume exceeded last year's figure by 61 percent, enabling Saneg to achieve the sale of 502,700 tons of petroleum products, marking a 73.3 percent increase year-on-year.

The key products delivered in the first half of the year were: diesel fuel - more than 208,000 tons, and gasoline - more than 168,000 tons.

Meanwhile, according to the company, to ensure uninterrupted supply of oil products to consumers of Tashkent and Tashkent region in April 2023 on the territory of the petrol tanker complex at the international airport of Tashkent, Saneg commissioned a terminal for storage and distribution of oil products.

To date, more than 30,000 tons of oil products have been delivered through the terminal. This has allowed to cover more than 40 percent of the petrol stations located in Tashkent.

In addition, the company develops a new business direction and builds modern petrol stations throughout Uzbekistan. Thus, the commissioning of the first petrol station, located in the Bustanlyk district of the Tashkent region, is planned for September this year.