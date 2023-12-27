Association of cinematographers of Turkic World comes into being in Uzbek capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. On the initiative of the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY, the Union (Association) of Cinematographers of the Turkic World was established in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The founding meeting was attended by heads of the film industry in Turkic-speaking countries.

The event was attended by Orhan Fikretoglu, head of the Azerbaijani Cinema Agency, Azamat Satybaldy, president of the Kazakhfilm Association, Firdavs Abdukhalikov, director-general of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan, Erkin Yılmaz, director general of the Turkish Cinematography Department, Akzhol Bekbolotov, director of the Kyrgyz Cinematography Department, and Salim Ezer, TURKSOY's representative on cinematography.

The Association was founded to revitalize the Turkic world's cinema art, to create joint film projects and new film productions, to bring the best films to the international cinema stage, and to create a unified film distribution system for films from Turkic-speaking countries.

In the future, there are plans to establish a Turkic World Film Academy, which will serve as a forum for Turkic peoples to collaborate on cooperative film projects.

