UN GA adopts resolution on combating environmental problems initiated by Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the “Central Asia in the face of environmental problems: strengthening regional solidarity for the sake of sustainable development and prosperity” resolution proposed by Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the UN, the passage separately discusses several initiatives undertaken by the President of Uzbekistan, such as the "Green Agenda of Central Asia," emphasizing its role in fostering sustainable development in the region.

Special emphasis is placed on mitigating the effects of the Aral Sea's desiccation, with a particular emphasis on the work of the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security in the Aral Sea Region, which was established by Uzbekistan's president.

Furthermore, the text emphasizes the importance of implementing novel ways and technology to prevent desertification and land degradation. The resolution outlines specific tasks to address climate and environmental threats in Central Asia, including sustainable agriculture, landscaping, wise water resource utilization, energy efficiency, waste recycling, sustainable tourism development, the establishment of "smart cities," and sustainable transportation.

The General Assembly recommends that the UN system, international and financial institutions, the private sector, investors, and donors persist in mobilizing resources, enhancing capabilities, and offering assistance to resolve environmental challenges in Central Asia.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 35 UN member states from all regions of the world. They include all the countries of Central Asia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Venezuela, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Singapore, Türkiye, Paraguay and others.