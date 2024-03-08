Central Bank of Uzbekistan registers new microfinance organization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 8. Uzbekistan has registered a new microfinance organization, Trend reports.

The Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan registered APEX MOLIYA microfinance organization LLC.

APEX MOLIYA is included in the register of organizations carrying out microfinance organization activities.

Earlier in August 2023, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has included LLC Pullol Business Mikromoliya Tashkiloti in the register of microfinance organizations (MFOs) in the country.

The corporation, which was established in April of this year, has 2 billion soums ($165,786) in authorized capital.

The bank also registered Mikromoliya Tashkiloti Poytaxt, another MFI.

According to information provided by the bank, MFIs had a turnover of 321 billion soums ($26 million) in the first half of 2023.