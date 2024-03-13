Uzbekistan's President signs ratification of Protection of Wages Convention

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law ratifying the Protection of Wages Convention on March 12, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Senate adopted the measure in February. After signing, Uzbekistan will become the hundredth party to the International Labor Protection Convention (No. 95), signed in 1949 in Geneva.



The agreement aims to ensure that companies pay their employees' wages on time. It applies to all areas of economic activity and to all types of workers.



Based on the Convention, salaries shall be paid only in the currency that is legally circulated in the country. Wages cannot be paid in the form of debentures, receipts, coupons, or other forms that appear to correspond to currency.

In certain industries and professions, partial payment of wages in kind is allowed, provided that the goods are of fair and reasonable value and are useful to the worker. No payment in the form of liquor or narcotic drugs is allowed.

Also, the Convention allows deductions from wages only in amounts determined by national law or collective bargaining agreements. Salaries are protected from seizure to the extent deemed necessary for the accommodation of workers and their families.

Prior to Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Israel, Italy, France, and Brazil, among others, ratified the convention.