Uzbekistan, Korean organization sign memorandum on establishing testing laboratory

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan's Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari Association (construction materials industry) and Organization of Coordinated Laboratories of Korea (KML) signed a memorandum of cooperation on establishing a testing laboratory, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed during a visit of a delegation from Uzbekistan, including representatives of Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari Association, Uzsanoatkurilishbank and other industry-related structures to South Korea.

During a meeting at the KML, members of the delegation got acquainted with the quality of construction materials and activities of the testing laboratory.

After the establishment of a modern laboratory, it is planned to test about 300 quality indicators of more than 30 types of construction materials in accordance with international standards.

During the meeting, a promising work plan aimed at further development of international ties in the sphere of production of construction materials in Uzbekistan was highlighted.

The sides plan to attract advanced technologies and create opportunities for laboratory testing of various types of products, including kaolin raw materials.