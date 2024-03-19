Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan discuss realization of joint projects in agriculture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have discussed the current state and prospects of the realization of joint projects in agriculture and food production, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azersun Holding (Azerbaijan) Savas Uzan.

The parties expressed mutual readiness to increase cooperation, including through the exchange of accumulated experience and innovations.

Following the meeting's outcomes, the parties decided on additional cooperative efforts and hammered out precise plans for the prompt execution of the projects and initiatives that had been discussed.

Azersun Holding is a sizable holding company that brings together the top businesses in Azerbaijan's food industry. The organization has launched over thirty businesses in the food production, agricultural, and packaging container manufacturing sectors. It exports goods to more than 40 countries and meets the majority of Azerbaijan's local food market demand.

Meanwhile, as per data by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $12.7 million in January 2024.