Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launches new route to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 27. Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier, expands its route network in Uzbekistan and opens a new route Almaty - Namangan - Almaty, Trend reports.

According to FlyArystan, the flights will start in June 2024 and will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

"We are pleased to offer our passengers affordable flights to one of the largest cities in Uzbekistan - Namangan. The Ferghana region has great potential for the people of Kazakhstan to develop trade and economic ties due to its rich agricultural sector and industrial opportunities," FlyArystan's Director of Route Network Planning and Revenue Management Renat Abulkhanov said.

Meanwhile, FlyArystan is launching a new route from Almaty to Nukus and back.

The airline states that the flights will begin in June 2024 and run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, three times a week.

FlyArystan resumed direct flights between Almaty and Samarkand last year after a lengthy hiatus, and in July of the same year, it started service between Tashkent and Astana.