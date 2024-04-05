Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan visit local carpet factory

Uzbekistan Materials 5 April 2024 15:58 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Khiva Gilam carpet factory, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the presidents examined the production process and showroom. They also visited the exhibition of Uzbek products under the 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand organized at the factory.

During the meeting, the presidents instructed relevant ministries and agencies to share experience and develop trade and cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $581.8 million from January through February 2024. The exports amounted to $166.2 million, while the imports - $415.3 million during this period.

