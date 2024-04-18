IMF comes out with forecasts for Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that Uzbekistan’s real gross domestic product (GDP) will amount to 5.2 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook report, Uzbekistan's real GDP rate is predicted to fall by 0.8 percent year over year.

The IMF also projects that the country’s real GDP rate will increase to 5.4 percent in 2025.

At the same time, according to the report, Uzbekistan’s real GDP will reach 5.5 percent in 2029.

Meanwhile, the World Bank expects Uzbekistan's GDP to reach 5.3 percent in 2024. This is 0.2 percentage points less than the previous estimate. Earlier in January, the bank forecast that Uzbekistan's economy would increase by 5.5 percent in 2024.

Furthermore, the World Bank expects the forecast of Uzbekistan's GDP to rise to 5.5 percent in 2025.

The bank's analysts forecast that GDP growth will continue in 2026. According to the data, Uzbekistan’s GDP will amount to 5.7 percent in 2026.