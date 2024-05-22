Uzbekistan lays rails across China and Kyrgyzstan to up regional integration - ambassador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. We have initiated the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railways with our foreign partners to enhance regional connectivity, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US Furgat Sidigov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the 8th Trans-Caspian Forum in Washington.

“These strategic projects will fundamentally transform the geopolitics and economics of the region, turning Central Asia into the global transit hub connecting North and South, East and West,” he said.

According to him, Uzbekistan is committed to enhancing regional connectivity and fostering sustainable development through the support of various economic corridors. The country aims to boost trade, strengthen economic ties, and promote regional integration, ultimately contributing to the prosperity and stability of Central Asia.

“The United States and the West place a great value on Uzbekistan's oil, gas, and essential mineral resources. The nation is prepared to ship over six thousand different products to European markets. The Great Silk Road can be revived on a contemporary basis with the help of investors from worldwide organizations who are taking part in this regional endeavor,” Sidigov noted.

Meanwhile, the 8th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum, titled "How to Maximize the Middle Corridor," was held on May 21 in Washington.

The inaugural panel of the Trans-Caspian Forum focused on "Building on the United States-Caspian Strategic Partnership."

It's worth noting that the Middle Corridor, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2024, is under scrutiny by the global community for facilitating trade between two major economies, China and the EU.