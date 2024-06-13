Russian Ural Airlines taking off from Domodedovo airport to Uzbekistan's Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. Russian Ural Airlines started operating direct scheduled flights from Domodedovo airport to Samarkand, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the flights are scheduled 4 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on Airbus liners.

Earlier in January this year, Ural Airlines resumed regular flights between Russia and Uzbekistan. The airline operates flights to five destinations in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Namangan, Tashkent, Qarshi and Urgench.

The flights are conducted on Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.

In November 2023, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Russia's Moscow signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism, which presupposes an increase in the number of tourists in both directions, up to 1 million people, the organization of tourist and cultural festivals, as well as media coverage of national tourist routes and destinations.