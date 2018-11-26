Austrian envoy: Iran’s banking system to benefit from joining FATF

26 November 2018 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has nothing to do with politics and it shouldn’t be considered as a control mechanism, Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Schulz said in an interview with ILNA.

This mechanism is related to Iranian banks and financial channels, he said.

He said that the FATF is a mechanism to control money laundering and terrorism financing. In Europe, everyone voluntarily joins this mechanism, he noted.

Iran should also have a positive attitude to FATF, he added.

If Tehran wants to be a part of the world’s financial mechanism and to integrate into the global system, it must accept the laws adopted by its trading partners, he said.

If, for example, Iran doesn’t agree with the air safety mechanism, no airline company will pass through this country, he noted.

Referring to Iran’s and Austrian’s relations and financial exchanges despite the US sanctions, the ambassador added that Austria and Iran have very specific relations based on transparency and trust.

Austria has established a network of regional cooperation with Iran in Europe, he said.

Through this network, efforts are being made to boost cooperation between the EU and Iran in foreign policy, he noted.

The Austrian ambassador also spoke about Iran’s fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranians have turned these sanctions into an opportunity to open their economic doors wider to the world, he noted.

