Tehran residents warned of another possible quake in next three days

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 8

Trend :

Head of the Tehran Crisis Management Organization Reza Karami Mohammadi has warned the Tehran residents to stay on alert for the next three days, Trend reports citing IRNA.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck Iran early Friday, prompting some residents in the capital to get evacuated from their homes.

The earthquake occurred at 00:48 a.m. local time in Damavand district of Tehran at a depth of seven kilometers (4.34 miles), according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

Previously four major faults were identified around Tehran, including Mosha-Fesham, North Tehran fault and South and North Rey faults. According to experts, Mosha-Fesham and Rey faults are susceptible to a Richter 7+ magnitude earthquake.

"Considering the seismicity of the Mosha fault, we recommend that citizens install the “Ready City” application and stay alerted on the possible quakes, Mohammadi said.

He advised citizens not to block emergency roads and streets.

Karami also said that the municipal crisis management services have been activated and are ready for the next 3 days.