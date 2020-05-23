Iranian government aims to create 96,000 jobs in Tehran

TEHRAN,Iran,May.23

Trend:

Iranian government is expected to create 96,000 job opportunities in the Tehran Province in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020), said Saeed Dehghan, a deputy in Ministry of Cooperatives Labour and Social Welfare, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The government has assigned one fourth of its budget to individuals that got affected by the coronavirus, including a $1.1 billion loan to Tehran Province, with a 12 percent interest rate that is currently being paid," said Dehghan.

"The assigned advances would cover 13 groups of businesses, and applicants can register online to obtain the aid," he said.

"Islamshahr county had the highest rate of job creation in Tehran Province in the last Iranian year (started March 21,2019) and so far 4,000 people has applied online for the loan," he added.

"The working regulations at offices have changed due to coronavirus. The Iranian government has promised to create 935,000 jobs to help out," he said.

Earlier a representative of Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry of Iran announced that the government is to provide loans to guilds with three months delays in payment.

"It has been announced that apart from 13 venerable businesses, employers in 58 guilds will receive 160 million rials (about $3,800) loan for each worker, with a 12 percent interest rate," said Ebrahim Dorosti.