Iranian diplomat terms int’l cooperation as only way to fight COVID-19

Iranian consul general in Guangzhou referred to mutual aid provided by Iranian and Chinese governments in time of coronavirus, saying international cooperation is the only way to fight COVID-19, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony to receive Chinese company’s medical aid to Iran, Hossein Darvishi Motevalli pointed to Chinese company's success in controlling the disease through correct management and taking advantage of technology.

He appreciated the aid rendered by Chinese people and companies like Sichuan Huili International Trade Company and referred to both sides’ cooperation in economic, science, technology, industrial and transportation fields.

He also invited Chinese investors to participate in industrial, agricultural and services sectors.

Meanwhile, CEO of Sichuan Huili International Trade Company referred to friendship between Iran and China, saying Chinese people are always ready to support and help Iranians in difficulties.

During the ceremony, Chinese company granted a consignment weighing 12 tons, including one million N95 masks and 100,000 shields.