Golestan Province among top agricultural producers - Iranian governor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Golestan Province has considerable share in agricultural production in Iran, the Governor of Iran's Golestan Province Hadi Haghshenas told Trend.

Haghshenas indicated that Golestan province is the second biggest wheat producer in the country, and ranks first in rapeseed production, third in rice production and fourth in cotton production and it has single digit rank in manufacturing of 15 other agricultural products.

He noted that the capacity in agriculture production has led to considerable employment in the province's agriculture sector.

"The province is second in terms of rural population in the country but due to poor industrial sector, most of the products are being sold raw to other provinces," he said.

The exports from the Golestan Province (north-eastern Iran) increased by 46 percent in terms of value and 233 percent in terms of volume during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Haghshenas noted that a total of 185,000 tons of goods worth about $57 million were exported from Golestan Province in 5 months. He added that the value of the province's annual exports amounts to about $200-300 million. The main exported goods from the Golestan Province are cement, steel, and agricultural products.

According to the governor, about 129,000 tons of goods worth $16.7 million were transited through the province's railways during the reporting period. Transit increased by 379 percent in terms of value and 702 percent in terms of volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Haghshenas stressed that at present, all the goods from the province are exported by railways.

Golestan province's agricultural products are exceptional in production and diversity.