Iran imported 73m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Iran 28 September 2021 21:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iran imported 73m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Iran has imported over 73 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Vice Chairman of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamali, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Jamali said on Tuesday that the 59th consignment of the vaccines arrived in Iran today.

The latest batch includes 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, he further noted.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that 36,908,191 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 15,824,520 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Switzerland boosts exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic
Switzerland boosts exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares data on money transfers to Azerbaijan
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares data on money transfers to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to UK
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to UK
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group Other News 22:22
Turkey sees pricing behavior returning to normal: CBRT governor Turkey 21:49
Iran imported 73m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Official Iran 21:30
During the war, France was not behaving as an honest broker - President Aliyev Politics 21:20
Georgia's import of vehicles from Turkey up Business 21:15
All prisoners of war which were taken during the war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:14
Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas flow from well in Shimoliy Berdak field Uzbekistan 21:13
Any kind of statements that conflict is not resolved are not only inappropriate, but very dangerous - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:08
There is no Nagorno-Karabakh on political and geographic map of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 21:05
I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 21:00
Second Karabakh war showed that Armenia has no chance in front of us - Azerbaijani president Politics 20:58
Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 20:54
Autonomy of Karabakh is off the table – Azerbaijani president Politics 20:17
Time to warn Armenia to give up efforts of revanchism and to look to the future - President Aliyev Politics 20:10
If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM Politics 20:07
Azerbaijan never objected any kind of high level contacts – President Aliyev Politics 20:03
Georgia finishes construction of road connecting Zemo Imereti and Racha districts Construction 20:02
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas to buy CHP units via tender Tenders 20:02
War is over, conflict has been resolved – Azerbaijani president Politics 20:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for auction Finance 19:24
Minister makes forecast for recovery of Georgia's tourism sector Tourism 19:23
Huawei introduces innovative technologies in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan Business 19:12
MP says document adopted by PACE amid new realities of post-conflict period in Azerbaijan regrettable Politics 19:11
Russia’s KAMAZ eyes to increase number of service centers in Turkmenistan Transport 19:08
Georgian Agriculture Ministry shares data on projects implemented in country Business 18:40
Ranking of oil products by demand growth Oil&Gas 18:34
OPEC oil demand set to see 4 mb/d growth by 2045 Oil&Gas 18:25
Azerbaijan doubles export volume of cotton Business 18:22
Azerbaijan shares data on volumes of oil exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 18:22
Global oil demand to rise by almost 14mb/d by 2026 Oil&Gas 18:15
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures Politics 18:07
Azerbaijan increases number of employees of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Politics 17:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 17:58
Karabakh Revival Fund arranges trip to Aghdam for Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO) Politics 17:58
Another trading house of Turkmenistan to be opened in Russia Business 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall in Iran Finance 17:56
Azerbaijan expands powers of Economic Council Economy 17:56
Value of Iran’s exports from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 17:55
Azerbaijan discloses data on its oil exports to UK Oil&Gas 17:54
Azerbaijani defense minister meets new commander of Russian peacekeeping forces Politics 17:50
Georgia to invest significant funds in construction of artificial island Business 17:47
Azerbaijan among drivers of oil output drop in Caspian region between 2025 and 2045 Oil&Gas 17:45
Azerbaijan, Iraq expand business cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 17:45
Real estate co Buligo Capital raises $20m in TASE IPO Israel 17:41
Demand for Lufthansa flights to U.S. soars on re-opening Europe 17:39
Azerbaijan gave Armenia deserved response during Patriotic War - Lebanese expert Politics 17:19
Azerbaijan dismisses rumors of its army wounding Armenian soldier Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan shares details of general work on de-mining liberated lands Politics 17:15
Azerbaijan's fees for employer liability's voluntary insurance rise Finance 17:14
Iran ready to develop rail links with Azerbaijan and Russia, ambassador says Business 17:11
Moscow hosts "Cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran in Caspian Sea. Industrial cooperation and transit potential" int'l round table Politics 17:09
Switzerland boosts exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic Business 17:08
India develops first DNA vaccine, can be given to those above 12: PM Other News 17:05
Georgia records rise in housing prices in Tbilisi Business 17:02
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares data on money transfers to Azerbaijan Finance 17:02
Iran’s Pardis Petrochemical Company sees increase in production Oil&Gas 17:01
Azerbaijan detects new methods of bank fraud - ABA Economy 17:01
Indian PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India Other News 16:54
2 million jabs may arrive from India by October first week Other News 16:52
World Bank offers plan for Railway expansion in India Other News 16:50
Egypt allows immediate COVID-19 vaccination amid fourth wave Arab World 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 885 more COVID-19 cases, 2,114 recoveries Society 16:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:38
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 28 Society 16:31
Azerbaijan restored historical justice following Patriotic War - Presidential Administration rep Politics 16:31
US President Biden backs India’s UNSC permanent seat, entry into NSG Other News 16:27
Permanent UNSC seat is India's top priority: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Other News 16:25
Iran shares data on cargo movements in Bushehr port Transport 16:12
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan - Turkish Parliament chairman Politics 16:11
Russia records another 21,559 coronavirus cases Russia 15:56
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:55
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy reveals future benefits of new cabling in liberated areas Oil&Gas 15:45
Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes control of treatment of Azerbaijani journalist Society 15:29
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to UK Business 15:27
Higher oil prices may push OPEC+ to accelerate production quota easing Oil&Gas 15:19
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy fuels via tender Tenders 15:18
CAREC countries could benefit from customs efficiency improvement Business 15:17
Statistical Center of Iran says inflation in the country rising Finance 15:17
Iran to allocate free bitumen for road improvements in poor neighborhoods Oil&Gas 15:13
Uzbekistan to implement projects in geology, energy, industry fields in 2022 Business 15:07
AIIB aims to raise climate finance’s share to 50% Finance 14:49
Main result of 2020 trilateral agreements on Karabakh is stability - Russian FM Politics 14:46
Iran begins annual overhaul of 40 power plant units Economy 14:46
Rothschild & Co to help Uzbekneftegaz in IPO process Business 14:44
Iran urges distribution companies to purchase electricity via energy exchange Oil&Gas 14:43
Georgia plans to increase wine exports Business 14:39
Iran boosts exports through customs of Golestan Province Business 14:35
Businessmen from Karabakh appeal to Azerishig JSC on electricity supply issues Oil&Gas 14:32
Memories of IDPs make Azerbaijani president emotional (VIDEO) Politics 14:32
Diplomats, analysts discuss new regional order in S.Caucasus, after second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Politics 14:30
Kazakhstan plans to increase production volume Kazakhstan 14:24
Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan Georgia 14:17
President Ilham Aliyev clarifies issue of Iranian trucks in interview to Anadolu agency Politics 14:16
US hands over 157 antiques to India Other News 14:15
India-Canada direct flights resume on Monday Other News 14:14
Azerbaijan increases gas exports Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijani banks reduce purchase of foreign currency Finance 13:49
Iran’s exports via Shahid Rajaee port up Transport 13:47
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presents "Karabakh-44" footage (VIDEO) Society 13:46
Uzbekistan plans to start producing electric vehicles Business 13:40
All news