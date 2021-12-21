Japan to cooperate with Iran in fight against COVID-19 - ambassador
Japanese Ambassador to Iran Kazutoshi Aikawa said on Tuesday that the fight against COVID-19 has not ended yet and the Japanese government tries to cooperate with Iran in this fight, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In an exclusive interview with IRNA, the Japanese ambassador said that Japan has donated some 3 million doses of its domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccines to Iran part of which were inoculated to Afghan immigrants in the country.
Aikawa said that during his visit to the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi he visited the joint border between Iran and Afghanistan.
Referring to the recent developments in Afghanistan, he said that Tokyo tries to have more cooperation with Iran to help the Afghan refugees.
