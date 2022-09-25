Ambulance paramedic killed amid unrest in Iran

A paramedic named Mohammad Fallah was killed in the northern province of Mazandaran in Iran with a hunting gun while on a relief mission amid the unrest, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini due to heart failure after her arrest by the police in Iran, organized violations have been witnessed, some of which have targeted relief equipment.

Mohammad Fallah, the paramedic, was shot dead with a hunting rifle.

“My son was a paramedic and he was shot while on a relief mission,” his father said, asking if his son deserved to be shot with a hunting rifle.

He linked the movements with “those who don’t want to see Iran independent.”

He also said that the attackers were trained and organized because one of them shot at the paramedic and four others escorted him out of the scene.

The killed paramedic’s father said that the United States didn’t want peace and security for the Iranian people, calling on the youth to be cautious against the Western media.

Iranian authorities have said that 61 ambulances and 25 firefighting trucks were damaged during the recent protests and 4 firefighters were injured.