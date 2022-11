A 5-magnitute earthquake jolted the suburbs of the city of Kang in southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Thursday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The quake occurred at 17:29 hours local time (13:59 GMT) at a depth of 16 kilometers underground, according to the Seismological Center of the University of Tehran.

There is no immediate report on the possible damages or fatalities of the quake.