Bolstering Iran-China ties to help world security - Iranian president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that Iran and China are friends of tough times, adding that further enhancement of relations between the two countries could help world security, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The President made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Stressing the need for expansion of relations between Tehran and Beijing in different economic, trade, scientific, and cultural areas, President Raisi said that implementation of a strategic 25-year agreement between the two nations is pivotal to peace and stability in the region.

He stressed the need to a fight against unilateralist efforts in the international scene as well as interventionist measures all across the globe.

The president also appreciated China’s positive and constructive role in multilateral talks to remove sanctions on Tehran. Referring to the failure of European countries to meet their promises, he said that the Western countries once again made miscalculations about Iran.

President Raisi appreciated the level of relations between Iran and China while noting that further steps have yet to be taken.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to help implement China’s One Bent One Road initiative.

The Chinese president, for his part, underlined the need for implementing the strategic agreement between Iran and China, noting that his country is strongly resolved to further enhance ties with Tehran.

President Xi criticized the unilateral measures taken by Western countries in the international arena, regretting that these countries continue to insist on their Cold War approaches.

He hailed Iran’s stands in the fight against terrorism and stressed the need for a speedy implementation of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran as an achievement of multilateralism to resolve disputes.