Iran, Kyrgyzstan sign co-op document on civil aviation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Iran and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for boosting cooperation in the field of air transport, said Reza Jafarzadeh, director for Public Relations of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

The document signed during the visit of Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Dzhunushaliev to Tehran, Jafarzadeh said, the CAO press office reported June 11.

The Kyrgyz delegation met with Ali Abedzadeh, head of the CAO and discussed expanding mutual cooperation.

The two sides discussed launching direct flights between the air liners of Iran and Kyrgyzstan as well as flights to third countries, the Iranian official said.

He added that the officials also negotiated the issue of accepting Kyrgyzstan’s Sky Kg Airline by Iran’s CAO for cooperation with Iranian airliners and launching scheduled flights.

