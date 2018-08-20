Iran Vice President: US sanctions failed to affect Iran’s trade with EU

20 August 2018 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 20

Trend:

Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said no limitations have been so far created by the US sanctions for European nations and Iran's economic and oil trade with them is going ahead without any issues.

The US sanctions have created no limitations so far for European countries in the economic sector, particularly with regard to oil purchases and trade exchanges, Jahangiri said, Shana news agency reported.

He added that Tehran is hopeful that the European countries can meet their commitments but even if they cannot, Iran is seeking solutions to sell its oil and transfer the revenues.

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on August 4, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

Jahangiri further said that while a number of European private companies have pulled out of the country, the results of their exit have not been very determining so far.

"Politically speaking, the Americans are lonely and isolated and the Islamic Republic is in a position where, except for two or three countries, all the countries have supported Iran's stance," he added.

