Iran's Mazandaran, Russia's Volgograd sign economic co-op deal

Russia’s Volgograd and Iran’s Mazandaran province signed a memorandum of understanding for boosting economic cooperation, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported Aug. 21.

The document was signed today during the visit of a 40-member economic and commercial board, headed by the governor of Volgograd Oblast, Andrey Bocharov to Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

The two sides eye that the MoU will pave path for reaching an annual trade turnover target of $200 million in the near future.

Under the deal, the deputy governors of Mazandaran and Volgograd will monitor the development of the economic cooperation and submit a report on possible obstacles and problems to the two governors on a monthly basis.

During the Russian delegation's visit, also a cooperation document was signed between the Chamber of Commerce of the two sides.

Merchants of the Volgograd, at a joint meeting with their Mazandaran counterparts in Sari, the capital city of the province, called for the expansion of economic exchanges and the reduction of restrictions in this area.

The head of the Volgograd Chamber of Commerce, Vladimir Kashchenko, at the meeting, announced the readiness of Russian businessmen to export goods and buy Mazandaran products, saying there are many capacities between the two sides to develop relations in this regard.

“Russian businessmen are ready to buy Mazandaran products, and there is a readiness to form joint ventures,” he added.

