Iran, Germany set up joint working group to implement energy projects

2 September 2018 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 2

Trend:

Iran and Germany plan to set up a working group to better manage the implementation of their joint energy projects, an official with Iran’s Directorate for Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Presidential Office said.

Tehran and Berlin are mulling plans to establish a joint working group to be able to implement their mutual energy agreements following the re-imposition of new US sanctions against Iran, Kambiz Mehdizadeh said, Shana news agency reported on September 2.

A German firm has been tasked with pursuing the joint projects until their full implementation, he added.

He made the remarks after a meeting with members of a German delegation on a visit to Tehran.

The delegation also explored business opportunities in the Islamic Republic in the sector of renewable energies.

On August 7, the German economy minister said Berlin would continue to offer export and investment guarantees for companies doing business with Iran, adding his country is still holding a dialogue with the US on exemptions for German companies from Iran sanctions.

