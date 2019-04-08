Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields

8 April 2019 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran and Iraq have agreed to develop two oil and gas fields, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters following the talks with Iraqi Oil Minister Samir Gazban.

The discussions were held on the joint development of two gas fields in NaftShahr and Khurramshahr, Zanganeh added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

He added that Iran and Iraq have already reached an agreement to develop joint projects.

Regarding Iraq's gas export debt to Iran, the Iranian minister said that Iraq has about $1 billion-debt to Iran.

The Central Bank of Iran will monitor the issue of Iraq’s paying off the debt, he said.

Zanganeh added that the Iranian companies having rich experience in oil, gas and petrochemical industries can participate in the implementation of projects in Iraq.

The representatives of Iraqi companies will visit Iran and discuss the format of cooperation and exchange experience, he said.

Zanganeh said that Iraq is a developing country.

Many oil projects are being implemented and there are many areas of cooperation, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC
Politics 09:43
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 7 April 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 7 April 15:20
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 7 April 13:08
Iran discloses volume of exported mining materials
Business 7 April 12:02
Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq
Politics 7 April 03:30
Latest
SOCAR to establish petrochemical research and development center in Turkey
Oil&Gas 10:08
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:05
Iranian MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC
Politics 09:43
Kazakh currency starts week with weakening against US dollar
Finance 09:42
Turkmenistan reveals rice harvest plan
Economy 09:29
Azerbaijan to introduce system for obtaining construction permits online (Exclusive)
Economy 09:26
Turkey, Switzerland buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region
ICT 09:24
Uzbek chemical enterprises manufacture products worth over $193 M
Economy 09:21