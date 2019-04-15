Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields

15 April 2019 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
No drop in onion prices in Iran
Economy 17:25
South Korea likely to continue buying gas condensates from Iran
Economy 16:48
Iran’s small industrial enterprises export their products to neighboring countries
Business 14:49
Iran to put gas condensates up for sale at IRENEX
Business 14:42
Zarif: Iran has very good relations with neighbors
Politics 14:36
Imports of goods via customs in Iran’s Kurdistan province drops 79%
Business 14:10
Latest
No drop in onion prices in Iran
Economy 17:25
US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel
Business 17:04
Turkmenistan starts developing area around artificial lake
Turkmenistan 17:04
Azerbaijan achieves significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions
Society 17:01
South Korea likely to continue buying gas condensates from Iran
Economy 16:48
India to import Azerbaijani wool via Azexport website
Economy 16:48
Official: 132 kilometers of Azerbaijan's border with Iran beyond its control (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:36
Kazakhstan imports cattle from Austria, Czech Republic to boost production
Economy 16:35