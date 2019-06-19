Russian Minister: Railways of Azerbaijan, Russia & Iran to be connected

19 June 2019 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

It has been decided to connect the railways of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Isfahan, Iran, Trend reports with reference to Fars News Agency.

The Russian minister expressed hope that a trilateral meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia will be held at a high level.

Novak noted that an offshore transport line will be established for transporting agricultural products between Russia and Iran.

In his words, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 7.4 percent and exceeded $700 million.

From March 21 to April 20, 2019, Iran exported products worth $26 million to Russia and imported products worth $62 million from Russia. Compared with the same period last year, exports of goods decreased by 9 percent and imports decreased by 62 percent.

