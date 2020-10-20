Iran's Central Bank increases working hours for legal exchange offices as foreign currency rate drops

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 20

Trend:



The Central Bank of Iran has announced that in order to provide better services, the working hours of legal exchange offices and the integrated foreign exchange market were increased, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



The exchange offices and the integrated foreign exchange market will be open by 6 PM (GMT+3.30) until further notice.



The Iranian media outlets have reported that the rate of the US dollar today has reached 282,000 rials which is 30,000 rial lower than yesterday.

The USD rate has risen to more than 323,500 rials in recent weeks.