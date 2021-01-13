Iran's Parliament revenues prediction would cause budget deficit - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

The budget bill for the new Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021) is very important for the government, and parliament's suggestion to reform predicted revenues would mean a budget deficit, said the Iranian President.

"In the budget bill, the revenue resources and costs are predicted, there should be efforts to achieve the predicted revenue, it is usually possible that we faced with the budget deficit, therefore, we should know how to act," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rouhani went on to say that the constitution states that a budget is a bill prepared and submitted by the government and the parliament should approve it, therefore the government cooperation with the parliament in this section is very important.

"During the meeting between the three heads of powers budget bill was discussed, the government should cooperate with the parliament and vice versa, the budget should be approved in a way that could be in favor of the society and people," he added.

Rouhani pointed out that the constitution for budget and planning states that the president is directly responsible for the budget bill. The budget is different from normal law therefore the parliament approves the bill that is submitted by the government and not by MP's.

"I would ask members of the parliament to collaborate with the government to approve a precise budget so there would not be unreal revenues in the bill that are incompatible with future costs that could lead to a budget deficit," he noted.

Rouhani mentioned the fact that in the budget people's purchasing power should be increased between 20 to 25 percent in the new Iranian year, the production is very important for us and it should be improved and evolved. Also, the tax should be balanced but we should consider the pressure on the consumers and producers.