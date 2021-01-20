Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries

According to the Secretary-General of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), the country is exporting its manufactured Nanotech products to 50 countries across the world, Trend reports citing Mehr news.

Saeed Sarkar informed that there are 300 knowledge-based nanotechnology companies in Iran adding that: "These companies produce 715 products, which are being exported to 50 countries."

As he said, currently, 25 percent of the country's science production belongs to nanotechnology.

He continued that 24 percent of Iran's patents are registered in the field of nanotechnology and that technical knowledge of 90 percent of nanomaterials is available in the country.

Iran is taking advantage of nanotechnology in various sectors including health, building construction, aviation, shipping, oil and petrochemical, textile, water and environment, agriculture, and automobile, according to Sarkar.

Iran has released its nanotechnology development document as a country being able to publish Nanotech documents along with the US and China, he said.