Iran, India to exchange knowledge on vaccine development

The Pasteur Institute of Iran and Indian Bharat Biotech inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to transfer technical knowledge of the rotavirus vaccine, IRNA reported.

Rotavirus vaccine is a vaccine used to protect against rotavirus infections, which are the leading cause of severe diarrhea among young children. The vaccines prevent 15–34 percent of severe diarrhea in the developing world and 37–96 percent of severe diarrhea in the developed world.

Following over 2 years of continuous negotiations with Bharat company for joint cooperation in the field of rotavirus vaccine, the MOU was signed by Alireza Biglari, head of the Pasteur Institute, and Krishna Ella, director of Bharat Biotech in a virtual meeting on Thursday.

With this measure, a very effective step will be taken in reducing the number of outpatient and inpatient cases in children.

According to the MOU, the two sides will cooperate in transferring the technology for the production of the rotavirus vaccine to Iran and the domestic production of the vaccine.

At the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness and interest in developing relations in the field of health and joint production of vaccines.

Ali Chegni, Iranian Ambassador to India, praising the company's capacities, stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries for joint production of vaccines.