Iran's Agriculture Ministry bans rice import

Business 9 July 2021 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Agriculture Ministry bans rice import
Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine
Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine
Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't
Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU lowers gas imports despite falling domestic output Oil&Gas 14:37
Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine Business 14:32
Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't Business 14:26
Number of REPO transactions at Baku Stock Exchange disclosed Finance 14:25
Foreign auto part makers interested in returning to Iran - Iran's Auto Parts Manufacturers Association Business 14:12
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 14:09
Turkey increases export of defense industry products to int'l markets Turkey 14:09
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert Politics 14:08
Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan Turkmenistan 14:07
Iran's Agriculture Ministry bans rice import Business 14:06
Increase of Iran's export to Iraq improves commodity standards - Chamber of Commerce Business 14:06
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks demand for Afghan investment in Iran Business 14:04
Exports in Iran's Gilan Province increase Business 14:01
Azerbaijan unveils share of compulsory non-life insurance in total fees Finance 13:58
Iran sees improvements in maritime trade Business 13:50
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss demarcation issues at new meeting of joint commission Politics 13:40
Azerbaijan, Indonesia have opportunities for growth of bilateral trade - minister Business 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dag Mashanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 13:15
Azerbaijan records growth in gold price Finance 13:14
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completes one of two most complex stages in construction Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies document on exchange of military secrets with Belarus Politics 13:01
Turkmenistan identifies large reserves of natural resources in Koytendag district Turkmenistan 12:59
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president Politics 12:56
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev Politics 12:54
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may require third dose, companies seek approval Other News 12:53
Electronics exports touched record levels in March before Covid hit Other News 12:53
Early completion of disengagement could pave way for de-escalation: India on eastern Ladakh Other News 12:51
Biggest contribution to new geopolitical reality was signing Shusha Declaration - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Sanofi, GSK get nod for first global clinical trial with Indian population Other News 12:50
World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security - President Aliyev Politics 12:49
Covaxin to get WHO nod soon? Chief scientist says Covid-19 vaccine trial data ‘looks good’ Other News 12:45
In 1st meet after rejig, Cabinet OKs 23,123 crore for Covid infrastructure \ Other News 12:42
All Adults Can Be Vaccinated By December-End: Expert Panel Head To NDTV Other News 12:29
Expo 2020 Dubai: India to participate in a big way at the event Other News 12:28
Russia ready to contribute to establishing peaceful life in Karabakh - MFA Politics 12:22
Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration Other News 12:20
Indian EAM Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Russian Foreign Minister On Friday Other News 12:19
India Covid Situation Vastly Improved, Hope Countries Will Ease Curbs: Centre Other News 12:18
India, UK Hold First Financial Markets Dialogue Via Virtual Meet Other News 12:16
Israel's fiscal deficit continues to narrow Israel 12:15
Regional Countries Want Outcome In Afghanistan To Be Good: Indian EAM Jaishankar Other News 12:14
Fall in outward remittances good news for India’s current account Other News 12:13
UK's economic rebound slowed in May, carmakers hit by chip shortage Europe 12:12
Wildfires in Russia’s Sakha region swell by over 69,000 in 24 hours Russia 12:11
Oil climbs on U.S. inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in production volume of industrial enterprises Business 12:08
Georgian Eurocredit company concludes MoU with Nexia TA LLC Business 12:06
Foreign diplomats view construction of airport in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli Politics 11:55
Georgia reports 1,108 new cases of coronavirus for July 9 Georgia 11:54
New shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine on its way to Iran Society 11:54
Turkmenistan's Khazar gas compressor unit reveals volume of collected gas Oil&Gas 11:39
TAP’s share in Europe’s Q1 2021 gas imports disclosed Oil&Gas 11:17
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair vehicles Business 11:11
Inflow of foreign visitors to Georgia increases Tourism 11:10
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks down Finance 11:07
EU to support transition to clean energy in EaP countries Oil&Gas 10:41
1,319 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 9 Finance 10:34
Over 100 diplomats, int'l representatives visiting Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha, Fuzuli Politics 10:25
Israel doubles water supply to Jordan Israel 10:25
Azerbaijan sees notable growth of securities turnover in local capital market Finance 10:23
Turkmenistan, Morocco identify priority areas of co-operation Turkmenistan 10:22
Ambassador of Turkmenistan presents credentials to president of Poland Turkmenistan 10:12
Azerbaijan's PayRiff payment system expanding range of services Economy 10:11
Croatia, Azerbaijan set to hold 2nd session of Joint Commission on Economic Co-op – FM (Exclusive) Business 10:07
Azerbaijan discloses most visited state websites ICT 10:07
Croatia, Azerbaijan talking over new projects in energy, IT – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:02
OPEC+ fallout lead to ramp up in Gulf states Oil&Gas 09:57
“SMEs need access to collateral-free loans and operational efficiency” Economy 09:54
US company to use 10% of IGB’s capacity Oil&Gas 09:46
Russian aircraft designers eye to launch electric planes into sky Transport 09:42
Critical Importance of Ecosystem Restoration Other News 09:41
Chilean authorities to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus Other News 09:28
Online payments firm Stripe takes first step toward blockbuster listing US 09:24
Tax reform tops agenda as G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice Europe 09:19
Sweden lifts Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for unnecessary travel Azerbaijan 09:02
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banking sector increase Finance 08:58
Bill on payment services and systems at stage of coordination with state agencies - CBA Finance 08:47
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund discloses volume of issued state mortgage loans by July 2021 Finance 08:46
Kazakhstan interested in using its practice in implementation of "smart" projects in Azerbaijan ICT 08:43
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills three, many feared trapped Other News 08:38
UK continues to explore other options to assist Azerbaijan in demining - ambassador (INTERVIEW) Politics 08:00
John Kerry to visit Moscow on July 12-15, says Department of State US 07:35
Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president Other News 07:01
11 injured in hot air balloon crash in New Zealand Other News 06:25
Israel's car imports jump 51.2 pct in H1: report Israel 05:41
Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time -PM Trudeau Other News 05:00
Emirates to restart flights between Dubai and Mauritius from July 15 Arab World 04:21
Brazil reports 1,639 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 03:42
U.S. California announces drought emergency in more counties amid new heat wave US 03:05
Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64 US 02:29
Libya closes borders with Tunisia for a week due to rise in coronavirus cases Arab World 01:52
Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash - police Europe 01:08
Taliban fighters capture key Afghan border crossing with Iran Other News 00:31
Azerbaijan exploring cyber-physical systems based on Industry 4.0 platform ICT 8 July 23:59
Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12 Arab World 8 July 23:40
Israel doubles water supply to Jordan, source says PM met king Israel 8 July 23:08
Azerbaijani gymnasts prepare for most important competition of their career Society 8 July 22:55
Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as U.S. leaves US 8 July 22:49
All news