Iran discloses details of 11-month truck imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The volume of cargo loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports rose by 9 percent in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through February 20, 2024), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports.

Data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization shows that about 214 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports in the specified period.

Over the course of eleven months, about 9.44 million tons of corn, 7.48 million tons of maize, and 4.07 million tons of soybeans were imported into the country.

Around 2.75 million tons of wheat and 1.65 million tons of barley, around 554,000 tons of edible oil, and 99,200 tons of rice were imported through Iranian ports in 11 month.

In general, Iran mainly focuses on the import of essential products needed by the country and applies certain restrictions on the import of goods produced domestically.

Reportedly, the annual capacity of Iranian ports is currently more than 285 million tons. Iran is taking several steps to increase the capacity of its ports to 500 million tons per year.

