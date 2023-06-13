Atomic Energy Organization of Iran talks new products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) took important steps in the direction of turning ideas into products in the nuclear industry, over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

Eslami noted that last year, researches were conducted in the field of radiation.

In particular, he said, one of the important products that will affect the health and lifestyle of the population was the production of irradiators (machines that expose products to gamma radiation to kill germs and insects or for other purposes). Last year, gamma irradiating systems with a capacity of 20 tons were produced in the country domestically for the first time, taking the example of a gamma irradiating system produced by a foreign country.

He went on to say that in four months, 50-ton and 100-ton irradiating systems were manufactured and put to use.

The VP also reminded that presentation of irradiating system against pests and insects in the country’s agricultural sector was held 10 days ago.

According to Eslami, 159 achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in the field of nuclear industry have been recorded during last year.

On June 12, 2023, Spokesman of the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the main goal of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in its nuclear research (including uranium enrichment, etc.) is to commercialize its nuclear industry by producing various types of products.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur