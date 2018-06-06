Iran smashes smuggling rings, nabs 50

6 June 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 6

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iranian security forces, in cooperation with the country’s customs authority, have so far arrested 50 suspects involved in smuggling of goods and vehicles into and out of the country, a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation into goods smuggling rings across the country, the Iranian security forces identified and arrested 50 members of the rings last year and the operation goes on, Amir Khojasteh told the Tasnim news agency on June 6.

"According to the latest information, the arrests continue," he said.

“Fortunately, the country’s attorney general has entered the issue and is looking into its file,” Khojasteh said.

The suspects used to smuggle foreign luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota out of the country overnight via the Salafchegan district, he further said.

Apparel, foodstuff, mobile phones, gold ingots and household appliances top the list of commodities smuggled into Iran. Fuel is the main item smuggled out of Iran due to its cheap price compared to that in neighboring countries like Turkey and Pakistan.

According to the Headquarters to Combat Smuggling of Goods and Foreign Exchange, per capita consumption of contraband in Iran stood at $197 last year. Contraband comprises 83 percent of the mobile phone market, 47 percent of toy market, 27 percent of the apparel market, and 21 percent of the household appliances market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran increases tariffs for cosmetics’ import
Business 5 June 17:43
High tariffs, forex instability hit Iran’s car import market ‎
Business 2 June 17:16
Iran's police seize over 3 tons of drugs
Society 13 May 16:40
Iran unveils yearly trade statistics of Astara customs
Business 8 April 13:25
Iran unveils yearly trade statistics of Astara customs
Business 5 April 11:14
Iran customs reveals human trafficking case on border with Turkey
Society 1 March 14:15
Iran's police seize over 2 tons of illegal drugs
Society 12 December 2017 12:58
Iran temporarily removes ban on rice import
Business 21 November 2017 12:30
Iranian police seize over a ton of narcotics
Society 2 November 2017 15:06
Tender: Iran's Customs to buy drug detection dogs
Business 11 October 2017 13:03
Iranian free trade zones see 25% increase in exports
Business 26 September 2017 14:48
Smuggling in Iran down by 20%
Business 3 March 2017 12:02
Police commander killed in Iran
Society 24 August 2015 16:27
Iran's non-oil trade balance faces $20.75B deficit in 2014
Business 4 February 2015 13:20
Iran’s wheat imports suffer decrease both in weight and value
Economy news 5 November 2013 21:01
Iran’s wheat imports suffer decrease both in weight and value
Economy news 4 November 2013 16:26
Suitcase trade between Iran and CIS increases by 15 percent
Economy news 11 October 2013 13:37
Blood donor bags worth 3 million euros delayed at Iranian customs
Iran 16 September 2013 13:38