Iran smashes smuggling rings, nabs 50

Iranian security forces, in cooperation with the country’s customs authority, have so far arrested 50 suspects involved in smuggling of goods and vehicles into and out of the country, a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation into goods smuggling rings across the country, the Iranian security forces identified and arrested 50 members of the rings last year and the operation goes on, Amir Khojasteh told the Tasnim news agency on June 6.

"According to the latest information, the arrests continue," he said.

“Fortunately, the country’s attorney general has entered the issue and is looking into its file,” Khojasteh said.

The suspects used to smuggle foreign luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota out of the country overnight via the Salafchegan district, he further said.

Apparel, foodstuff, mobile phones, gold ingots and household appliances top the list of commodities smuggled into Iran. Fuel is the main item smuggled out of Iran due to its cheap price compared to that in neighboring countries like Turkey and Pakistan.

According to the Headquarters to Combat Smuggling of Goods and Foreign Exchange, per capita consumption of contraband in Iran stood at $197 last year. Contraband comprises 83 percent of the mobile phone market, 47 percent of toy market, 27 percent of the apparel market, and 21 percent of the household appliances market.

